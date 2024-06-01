Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,206,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $110.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

