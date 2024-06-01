PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $8.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00123097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

