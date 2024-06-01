PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 4,900 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,840,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,705,736.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.48 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,643 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 30.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

