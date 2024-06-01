PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1,401,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $115,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PPL by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PPL by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,269,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

