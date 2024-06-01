Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) COO Sells $10,738.98 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) COO Katherine Hoffman-Flynt sold 59,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $10,738.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.11 on Friday. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Presto Automation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presto Automation stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Presto Automation Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,768 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.79% of Presto Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.