Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) COO Sells $10,738.98 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) COO Katherine Hoffman-Flynt sold 59,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $10,738.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Presto Automation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.11 on Friday. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
About Presto Automation
Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.
