Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRMEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRME. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $5,250,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 0.3 %

PRME stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $777.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRMEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.