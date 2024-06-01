Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRME. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $5,250,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PRME stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $777.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

