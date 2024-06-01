Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.72 and last traded at C$30.61. 97,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 107,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.43.
Primo Water Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
