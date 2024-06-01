Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRVA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,327,000 after acquiring an additional 121,701 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

