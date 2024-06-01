ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Announces Dividend of $0.36

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance
BATS:HYHG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
