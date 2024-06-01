ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Announces Dividend of $0.36

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYHG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.