ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3424 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance
Shares of IGHG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.
About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged
