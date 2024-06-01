ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.00 and traded as high as $53.41. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.41% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

