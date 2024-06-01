Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Protara Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,715 shares of company stock worth $453,046. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Protara Therapeutics worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 110,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,299. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.