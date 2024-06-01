Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.41. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 39,442 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.