Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $273.83. 1,232,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average of $279.87. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

