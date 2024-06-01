Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for STERIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.88 on Thursday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.