Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Embraer in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

