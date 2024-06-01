Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Cut by Analyst

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

TNGX stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,937,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,633.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.