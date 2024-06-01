Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$64.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

