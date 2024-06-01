Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after acquiring an additional 396,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $68.53. 7,977,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

