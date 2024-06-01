Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,887 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 159.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 168,290 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:DINO traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

