Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,704,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

