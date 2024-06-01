Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.62. 4,071,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $610.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

