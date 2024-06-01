Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 59,017 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 63,176,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,355,136. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

