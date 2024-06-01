Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $255.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,369. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

