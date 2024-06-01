Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. 2,119,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,846. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

