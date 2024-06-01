Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $177.61. 5,774,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.