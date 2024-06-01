Qtron Investments LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $820.34. 4,472,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $422.06 and a 12 month high of $826.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $769.79 and its 200 day moving average is $699.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

