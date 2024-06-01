Qtron Investments LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSM traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $151.04. 13,782,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,551,768. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

