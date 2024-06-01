Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 188,354 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 199,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $93.74. 2,040,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,118. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

