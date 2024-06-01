Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,847 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,278,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,168. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

