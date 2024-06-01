Qtron Investments LLC Sells 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $21.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,776.35. The stock had a trading volume of 353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,625.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,520.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

