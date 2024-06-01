Qtron Investments LLC Sells 266 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17,666.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.50.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

