Qtron Investments LLC Sells 751 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.75. 2,501,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

