Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,581,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

