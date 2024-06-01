Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stake Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $181.35 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.