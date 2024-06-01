QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $810,152. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 44,616 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 15.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

