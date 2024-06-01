QUASA Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $204,824.06 and approximately $2,012.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,698.99 or 0.99978323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00114792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173575 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.