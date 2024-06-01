QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,012.26

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $204,817.54 and $2,012.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,719.13 or 0.99977947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00114643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173575 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

