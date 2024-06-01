RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RADCOM Price Performance

RDCM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. 9,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 5.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

