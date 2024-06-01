Rand Worldwide, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of RWWI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
