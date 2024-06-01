Rand Worldwide, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

