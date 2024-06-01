Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
