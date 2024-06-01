Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

