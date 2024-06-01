Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$51.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.61.

SU opened at C$55.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$56.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

