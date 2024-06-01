Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $61.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $51.25 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

