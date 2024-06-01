Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

