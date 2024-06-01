Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,734 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 9,153,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

