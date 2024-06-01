Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AZEK by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AZEK by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,431 shares of company stock worth $5,897,012. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,693. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

