Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

