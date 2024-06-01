Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RLI by 31,950.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.98. 272,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,933. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

