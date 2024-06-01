Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 4,099 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 326,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,342. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.