Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 7,464 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,406. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

